Nine people were displaced by a house fire reported at around 1:32 p.m. on Saturday at a home located at 278 Wainohia Street in Kīhei, Maui.

Major fire damage was confined to one room of the home, but smoke damage was present throughout most of the structure.

At around 4:15 p.m. fire crews remained on scene, however the fire was brought under control by around 2 p.m.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 6 from Kīhei; Engine 10, Hazmat 10 and Rescue 10 out of Kahului; Ladder 14 out of Wailea; and a Battalion Chief 2 fire investigator.

Crews arrived on scene to find an active fire and initiated a search of the home. Fire officials report that there were no injuries, however the Red Cross is working on assisting displaced residents with accommodations.