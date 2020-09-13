Grab-and-go Meal Service on Molokaʻi is being modified as a precaution after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case involving a Molokaʻi High School employee.

The affected employee was last on the Molokaʻi High School campus on Friday, Sept. 4, and had minimal interaction with staff and no interaction with students, according to officials with the state Department of Education. Any impacted areas were professionally cleaned and disinfected over the weekend.

The administrations of Molokaʻi High, Molokaʻi Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary schools sent out a communication to their school communities today. An earlier notification went out to Molokaʻi High School staff and parents on Friday.