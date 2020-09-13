Moloka‘i Grab-And-Go Meal Service Modified After COVID-19 Case Involving High School Employee

September 13, 2020, 8:54 PM HST · Updated September 13, 8:54 PM
Grab-and-go Meal Service on Molokaʻi is being modified as a precaution after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case involving a Molokaʻi High School employee.

The affected employee was last on the Molokaʻi High School campus on Friday, Sept. 4, and had minimal interaction with staff and no interaction with students, according to officials with the state Department of Education. Any impacted areas were professionally cleaned and disinfected over the weekend.

The administrations of Molokaʻi High, Molokaʻi Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary schools sent out a communication to their school communities today. An earlier notification went out to Molokaʻi High School staff and parents on Friday.

The case had the potential to indirectly affect meal service at multiple campuses, according to the communication.

“We extend a sincere mahalo to Rep. Lynn DeCoite for her kōkua in securing an alternative provider for student meals during this temporary period. This will allow for uninterrupted grab-and-go meal service for our students,” education officials said.

Department officials say that the modification is being done out of an abundance of caution, and starts on Monday, Sept.14.  This will affect the grab-and-go pick-up location for Molokaʻi High and Molokaʻi Middle.

  • The grab-and-go location for Molokaʻi Middle and Molokaʻi High (shared distribution) will change to the bus lane fronting Molokaʻi High until further notice.
  • Grab-and-go locations will remain the same for Maunaloa Elementary and Kaunakakai Elementary.
  • All grab-and-go times will remain the same:
  • Maunaloa Elementary: Breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., Lunch 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Kaunakakai Elementary: Breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., Lunch 11 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Molokaʻi Middle/Molokaʻi High: Breakfast 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.
