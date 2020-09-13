The third in a series of Hoʻokahua workshops takes place this afternoon as kumu (instructors) from around the state continue efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Maui Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt of Pā’ū O Hi’iaka and former Maui resident Kalei Nuʻuhiwa, CEO of the Mauliʻola Endowment, are among the featured instructors leading today’s discussion. They are joined by fellow panelists Kumu Hula Pele Kaio and Kapuaokalani Kaʻauʻa.

The panelists will share how to bring intention and pule (prayer) to everyday well-being.

The discussion comes as the Lāhui Kānaka kapu comes to an end on Monday. The 30-day kapu was launched by a group of kumu hula to focus on mauli ola or health and wellbeing amid the ongoing challenge faced by COVID-19. The core functions of this Lahui Kanaka pull from the strength of cultural practice to be disciplined, resilient and resourceful.

“The kumu hula have been working diligently within their own hālau to help the statewide effort to control this virus and we realize that we will need to be in this for the long haul,” said workshop organizers.

Today’s workshop begins at 2 p.m. (on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020). The workshop is open to the public and are streamed at www.oha.org/lahuikanaka.