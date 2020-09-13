Wellness Workshop Finds Strength in Cultural Practice Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Challenges

September 13, 2020, 11:34 AM HST · Updated September 13, 11:34 AM
0 Comments
×

The third in a series of Hoʻokahua workshops takes place this afternoon as kumu (instructors) from around the state continue efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Maui Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt of Pā’ū O Hi’iaka and former Maui resident Kalei Nuʻuhiwa, CEO of the Mauliʻola Endowment, are among the featured instructors leading today’s discussion.  They are joined by fellow panelists Kumu Hula Pele Kaio and Kapuaokalani Kaʻauʻa.

The panelists will share how to bring intention and pule (prayer) to everyday well-being.

The discussion comes as the Lāhui Kānaka kapu comes to an end on Monday.  The 30-day kapu was launched by a group of kumu hula to focus on mauli ola or health and wellbeing amid the ongoing challenge faced by COVID-19.  The core functions of this Lahui Kanaka pull from the strength of cultural practice to be disciplined, resilient and resourceful.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The kumu hula have been working diligently within their own hālau to help the statewide effort to control this virus and we realize that we will need to be in this for the long haul,” said workshop organizers.

Today’s workshop begins at 2 p.m. (on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020). The workshop is open to the public and are streamed at www.oha.org/lahuikanaka.

Kumu Hula Announce Free Workshop Series to help Everyone Join Lāhui Kānaka fight against COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing