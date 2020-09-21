Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine are conducting a COVID-19 clinical trial and are seeking individuals who were recently diagnosed with the virus to participate in a 21-day study.

“Finding an effective therapy for COVID-19 is very important. In fact, it may be more important or as important as finding a vaccine. Because you do not want to get ill and end up in the hospital,” said Cecilia Shikuma, JABSOM Professor of Medicine.

“One of the good things about entering a clinical trial is that your clinical status will be monitored by a group of very experienced doctors and nurses,” said Shikuma.

Participants will be placed on either a placebo (sugar pill) or telmisartan, a medication commonly used for blood pressure control.

Researchers hypothesize that much of the dangerous lung and heart effects of COVID-19 is caused by the virus’ ability to dysregulate the delicate balance in a hormone system in the human body called the renin angiotensin system. Telmisartan lowers blood pressure by blocking the harmful effects of this hormone system.

In addition to taking medications for 21 days, participants will be asked to monitor their temperature and blood pressures at home. The study will draw blood and obtain self-administered nasal swabs during study visits.

Participants will be paid $40/study visit for a total of four visits ($160).

Researchers say it is an advantage that telmisartan is already FDA-approved and many of the safety concerns of the drug are already known.