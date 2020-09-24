US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today joined colleagues in introducing new legislation aimed at rescuing struggling local news outlets.

“Local news organizations play a vital role in American democracy, reporting on stories that matter to communities and serving as a watchdog for municipal governments. However, an industry-wide transition to digital media and the pandemic-induced recession has led to a rapid decline of the local news industry,” according to Sen. Schatz.

Sen. Schatz joined Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in introducing the Future of Local News Commission Act would create a commission to study the state of local journalism and offer recommendations to Congress on the actions it can take to support local news organizations.

“Families rely on local journalists to report on the stories that matter most to their communities. From the pandemic response to school boards to how tax dollars are spent, local news outlets provide essential information and perform an irreplaceable public service,” said Senator Schatz. “Our bill will help strengthen local news and keep the industry afloat during this tough time.”

“Local news is foundational to our democracy, but a convergence of forces – from consolidation to social media to COVID-19 – has pushed news rooms across America to the brink,”said Senator Bennet. “I worry deeply about an America without local reporters on the beat to hold officials accountable and engage citizens in the events shaping their communities. My hope is that this commission will – in a nonpartisan, sober, and thoughtful manner – come forward with recommendations to help reinvigorate local journalism across the country while preserving the independence vital to a free and robust press.”

“As the daughter of a newspaperman, I understand how important local news is to communities across the country. As Americans look to their local and regional news sources for information during this pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we keep local news strong,” said Senator Klobuchar. “A free press is vital to our system of government and the Future of Local News Commission Act would help ensure that we preserve the newspapers, radio stations, and broadcasters that keep their communities informed.”

According to a report by PEN America, more than 2,100 local newspapers have shuttered in the last 15 years as they struggled with an advertising-based model. The senators report that many of those that haven’t closed “have been bought by hedge funds, subjected to relentless cost-cutting measures, and seen their newsrooms shrunk by nearly half. The current pandemic and resulting recession has only accelerated these trends.”

This new commission, made up of 13 experts from diverse regions of the country, would be tasked with identifying specific actions Congress can take to respond to what they are calling a “local news crisis.”