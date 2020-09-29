Longhi’s Restaurant at The Shops at Wailea will reopen Friday following a six month closure. The restaurant has limited capacity to allow for physical distancing between tables, and much of the space already accommodates open-air dining in an expansive indoor/outdoor dining room.

Located on the ground floor of The Shops at Wailea, the Italian seafood restaurant will serve dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, before launching breakfast, lunch and dinner service starting Saturday.

Longhi’s Wailea will operate seven days a week, serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

The menu will be limited at this time, offering guest favorites including four to five rotating pasta dishes, one fresh fish selection daily and one rotating steak option. Popular breakfast items including eggs benedict, omelets, pancakes, cinnamon rolls, and fresh breads, baked in-house, will remain available.

The restaurant is currently seeking new hires for the front and back of house, and plans to start interviewing for positions next week. Interested applicants should email [email protected] or call the restaurant at (808) 891-8883 starting Thursday, Oct. 1 from 9 to 5 p.m.

Longhi’s restaurant has served the Maui community since 1976, specializing in seafood, classic Italian pasta recipes and family style dining. Located at The Shops at Wailea, Longhi’s Wailea features its signature black and white checkered marble floors and columns that reach to high open ceilings to offer open air dining in over 50% of the restaurant.

In March of last year, Longhi’s closed it’s landmark Lahaina location on Front Street after 43 years in business.