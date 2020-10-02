The residential communities of Kapalua and their homeowners, Hua Momona Farms and Maui Food Bank have come together to sponsor another Community Giveback on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. at the Kapalua Village Center.

The group will distribute both fresh produce/perishables grown at Hua Momona Farms and non-perishable items purchased through the Maui Food Bank. Organizers say all items were purchased through the generous donations of the Kapalua homeowners with the Saunders Family Foundation and the Lily Pointe Family Foundation matching donations up to $10,000 each to kick off the fundraising efforts.

The boxes will include a variety of vegetables, staples and canned goods available on a first come, first served basis.

The Resort Homeowner Associations include residents from The Bay, Golf and Ridge Villas, Coconut Grove, Honolua Ridge, Pineapple Hill, Pineapple Hill Estates and Plantation Estates.

The Association’s members were encouraged by the August event sponsored by the Plantation Estates Lot Owners Association and decided to join forces and expand their efforts.

“The Kapalua Community Homeowners continue to be actively engaged in the West Maui Community through many non-profit organizations and programs and committed to working together to help our neighbors during these unprecedented times,” said Event Co-Chair and Plantation Estates Homeowner Carol Ann O’Mack.

Organizers thanked The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua for assistance with planning and logistics and Hua Momona Farms, located high atop the Kapalua Resort, for a portion of the produce provided in the boxes.