More than 750 produce boxes were distributed to the Maui community on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Kapalua Village Center. Hosted by The Plantation Estate Lot Owners Association and Hua Momona Farms, the boxes were distributed to those in need.

The fresh produce boxes were grown at Hua Momona Farms which is located in the Plantation Estates community and included a variety of freshly harvested vegetables, lettuces, potatoes, carrots, microgreens and more.

“The event was our way of giving back to our home community, specifically West Maui, and helping those in need. We had a wonderful turnout and look forward to more community sponsored events in the future” said Sharon Saunders, Board Member of the Plantation Estates Lot Homeowners Association.

For additional information on Hua Momona Farms please visit huamomonafarms.com.