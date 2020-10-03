Eleven COVID-19 deaths on Oʻahu are being reported by the state today with eight of the deaths occurring between Aug. 15 to Sept. 15, 2020. Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available.

The state Department of Health reports that COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

The deaths included:

3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home

3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

DOH is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases today as detailed below.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 3, 2020

7-Day Averages

*Reflects cases newly reported to DOH and all tests performed with a result date from the 7-day period of 9/25-10/1.