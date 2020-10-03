11 COVID-19 Deaths Added on O‘ahu, Most Due to Updated Information

October 3, 2020, 11:32 AM HST · Updated October 3, 11:38 AM
0 Comments
×

Eleven COVID-19 deaths on Oʻahu are being reported by the state today with eight of the deaths occurring between Aug. 15 to Sept. 15, 2020.  Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available.

The state Department of Health reports that COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

The deaths included:

  • 3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home
  • 3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

DOH is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases today as detailed below.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 3, 2020

7-Day Averages 

*Reflects cases newly reported to DOH and all tests performed with a result date from the 7-day period of 9/25-10/1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing