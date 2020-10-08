Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is strongly encouraging small businesses to submit applications for grants of as much as $7,500 to the Kōkua Maui County Small Business Recovery & Relief Fund by Friday’s deadline on Oct. 9.

The fund was established in a partnership with local federal credit unions to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

To date, 812 applications have been approved, with $5.3 million disbursed. Twenty-three Molokaʻi businesses have been awarded more than $138,000, and two Lānaʻi businesses have received over $11,000.

There are 37 applications pending, and more applicants are being sought to disburse the remainder of the total $6 million in available funds.

“We want to put as much of these CARES Act funds as possible in the hands of Maui County small businesses,” Mayor Victorino said. “These funds provide a boost to our small business operators to get through this pandemic, keep employees on payroll and continue offering goods and services to our community.”

Businesses are encouraged to submit complete applications with all required information to expedite the process of receiving grant funds. Incomplete applications will not qualify. Applicants who’ve submitted incomplete submissions are strongly encouraged to work with local credit unions to complete their requests and submittals.

The Kōkua Fund is available for reimbursable business expenses such as rent/lease payments, utility payments and COVID-19-related safety precautions at a place of business. The maximum award for small businesses is $7,500.

Program qualifications include having:

A physical commercial/industrial business location within Maui County.

An active registered Trade Name with the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA).

A current General Excise Tax (GET) license as proof of registration for doing business in the State of Hawaii.

Been established prior to March 20, 2019, which should be reflected on the business’ GET license as the starting date.

Been open for business at time of application.

Gross revenue for 2019 of $2 million or less.

Recipients of the Maui Chamber of Commerce Micro Business Loans are eligible for a maximum of $3,750.

Businesses that do not qualify for the program include:

Agricultural businesses

Bed & Breakfasts

Transient Vacation Rentals (Short-Term Rentals)

Internet-based businesses

The County of Maui has partnered with six chartered FCUs to implement the program: Maui County FCU, Maui FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, Kahului FCU, Wailuku FCU and Maui Teachers FCU.

For information on the Kokua Maui County Small Business Recovery & Relief Fund, visit mauinuistrong.net/kokua-maui-county or call (808) 270-5745.

Small business applicants do not need to be credit union members to apply for grants.