Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is seeking to establish a similar tiered system to the one now in place on Oʻahu.

The proposed Rule 19 includes safeguards to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the event of an increase in cases on Kaua‘i; and allows the island to move forward with the state’s pre-travel testing program on October 15.

Further, it identifies the point at which Kaua‘i would opt out of the state’s pre-travel test plan and continue with the 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming arrivals if metrics reflect too much risk.

The most restrictive layer would take effect if there is a one-week average of eight or more daily COVID-19 cases on Kauaʻi. Under those conditions, no pre-testing quarantine exemptions would be allowed.

The least restrictive tier represents the current level of cases on Kauaʻi, which is averaging less than two daily active cases. It allows nearly all businesses and activities to operate with minimal restrictions; and utilizes the state’s 72-hour pre-arrival test program to allow transpacific travelers a quarantine exemption.

“Many have requested my response to the Governor’s offer for counties to ‘opt out’ of the state’s pre-travel testing program,” said Mayor Kawakami. “It has never been our intention to opt out of the state’s program, but rather to supplement the program in a way that meets our county’s unique needs. We maintain that a pre- and post-arrival testing program is the safest option for our residents and visitors, and we will continue to work with the state to achieve that goal.

“In light of Kaua‘i’s post-arrival testing program (Rule 18) being denied by the Governor earlier this week, we have continued to work with our health officials and other partners to take a phased, responsible approach to reopening our economy while keeping our island safe,” said Mayor Kawakami.

Meantime, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says O‘ahu could move to Tier 2 of a four-tiered reopening strategy in two weeks if the island continues to meet required metrics.

Oahu’s new coronavirus cases need to maintain a seven-day average of under 100, and the average positivity rate must be below 5%.

Tier 2 is more relaxed than the current level and would allow for: restaurant dining of up to five individuals, not necessarily from the same household to eat at the same table; helicopter tours which are currently closed would be able to operate at 50% capacity; legal short-term rentals which are currently closed would be allowed; and gyms and fitness facilities, which are currently only allowed outdoors, would be ale to open at 25% capacity.

If all goes well, the transition on O‘ahu would begin on Oct. 22.

Kaua‘i Mayor Kawakami’s proposed Emergency Rule 19 provides a four-tiered system to define allowable businesses and activities, based on the current disease outlook on Kaua‘i at that time.

• Tier 1 is the most restrictive tier. It goes into effect if there is a one-week average of eight or more daily COVID-19 cases. No pre-testing quarantine exemptions will be allowed.

• Tier 2 assumes that the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is between five to eight cases. Moving into this tier would automatically trigger Kaua‘i to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program and continue a 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers.

• Tier 3 assumes a weekly average of two to four daily COVID-19 cases. At this level, transpacific travelers will be able to pre-test out of quarantine, per the state’s travel plan. Restrictions such as further limiting the size of gatherings and receptions would be put in place.

• Tier 4 is the least restrictive, and is the current level on Kaua‘i: an average of less than two daily active cases. It allows nearly all businesses and activities to operate with minimal restrictions. It utilizes the state’s 72-hour pre-arrival test program to allow transpacific travelers a quarantine exemption.