The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in residents on the island of Lāna‘i.

The Maui District Health Office was notified of the positive test results today and is actively performing contact tracing and investigation of the cases.

Initial findings have determined that one of the four cases may be associated with recent travel. Three of the cases work at the same location and have symptoms. The fourth case is a healthcare worker who does not provide direct patient care. All four cases are in isolation.

“It was my hope and prayer that we would have no cases on Lāna‘i, but we understand how quickly this virus can spread in our communities,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “We support the Department of Health’s work to monitor these cases, which are in isolation, and conduct contact tracing to help protect our Lāna‘i residents.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I ask Lāna‘i residents and visitors to follow all directions from our healthcare workers and health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said. “Healthy safeguards continue to be wearing face masks, watching physical distancing, avoiding crowds, frequently washing hands and sanitizing high-touch areas.”

Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English (Senate District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) said, “My aloha and prayers are with the four individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. I believe that the community on Lānaʻi is well-prepared to handle this situation and I’m confident that the necessary resources will be deployed to curb further spread on the island. I urge all residents to continue adhering to proper social distancing protocols and follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the State and County.”

Residents and visitors are urged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home when sick.

Drive-through testing is being offered on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Old Dole Administration Building in Lāna‘i City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for individuals ages 15 years and older and by appointment only. For an appointment, call the Straub Medical Center – Lāna‘i Clinic at 808-565-6423 or the Lāna‘i Community Health Center at 808-565-6919. Testing is also available Monday through Saturday at the clinic and health center.

The drive-through testing is provided in partnership with the Straub Medical Center – Lāna‘i Clinic, Lāna‘i Community Health Center, Lāna‘i Police Department and Pulama Lāna‘i.