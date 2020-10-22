October 22, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 22, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 22, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Friday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 71. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov