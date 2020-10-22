Special Weather Statement issued October 21 at 3:31PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Friday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 71. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

