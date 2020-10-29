October 29, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 29, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 29, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 65. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov