There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 65. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead