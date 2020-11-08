There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

