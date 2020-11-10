Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hāna Ball Park in East Maui.

“We appreciate our partnership with Minit Medical Urgent Care in providing this drive-through testing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I urge East Maui residents to take advantage of this free community testing opportunity to limit the spread of COVID-19. Early detection is an important way to protect our community.”

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. This website also has more information and frequently asked questions about testing. If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

SPONSORED VIDEO

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

Mayor Victorino said this is not only to maintain supplies, but the tests are sponsored by the County of Maui based upon the CARES Act. “The CARES Act clearly defines leisure is not one of the means of utilizing these tests and the monies for these tests. So for us right now, it is really for the public, especially our workers who work at the hospitality industry and others in our community to get those tests done and are not doing it because they can’t afford it.”