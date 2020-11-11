Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the County of Maui, in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity, will provide 6,000 Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings to residents impacted by COVID-19.

“The County of Maui will help make the Thanksgiving holiday a more festive occasion for residents who have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Victorino said. “Recipients of these turkeys and fixings have already shown their need by qualifying for assistance through the Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (HELP) program.”

Vouchers were mailed out Monday and Tuesday to recipients of assistance from the HELP program, which is administered by Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. The turkey giveaway is not a distribution for the general public.

Thanksgiving meal kits will be available for pick-up at locations in Upcountry and West Maui, South Maui and Central Maui on Nov. 19 and 20. Kits have been reserved only for those with vouchers.

Vouchers will provide turkey meal recipients with information on the pickup location, time and date. Recipients are asked to come only at their designated day and time. Everyone who receives a voucher will have a reserved kit.

For questions, please do NOT call MEO. Call the Office of the Mayor at 270-7855.