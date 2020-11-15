The state Department of Health announced today that it will shift its data window, changing the time regular updates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard. Daily updates on the dashboard will appear at 12 p.m. rather than the current 3 p.m. time.

This change will also mean no new data, including the number of new COVID-19 cases, will be available today, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. The data that would be reported Sunday at 3 p.m. under the current schedule will now be reported on Monday at noon.

The most recent daily data report was released at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

“This additional time provides DOH and its partners a more sustainable data timeline and allows for greater accuracy in reporting COVID-19 statistics. It also makes Hawai‘i’s data timeline more consistent with the timeline of other states, counties, and municipalities across the country,” according to an update provided by the DOH.