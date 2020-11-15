Special Weather Statement issued November 14 at 8:47PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers between 8am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

East Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

