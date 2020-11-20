There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead