December 12, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 12, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 12, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
