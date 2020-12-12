There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead