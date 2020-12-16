There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 63. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead