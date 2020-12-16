December 16, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 16, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated December 16, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 63. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov