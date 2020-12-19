High Surf Advisory issued December 19 at 3:30AM HST until December 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low around 69. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

