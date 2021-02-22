Maui Coronavirus Updates
South Dakota Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules Relating to Quarantine
February 22, 2021, 4:23 PM HST
A
A
A
A visitor from South Dakota was arrested on Maui over the weekend for alleged violation of rules and orders relating to travel quarantine.
Police say Corey Mathieu, 34, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after arriving from Texas without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
Mathieu was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. His bail was set at $2,000.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (11)
Trending Now
1One Ton of Used Maui Tennis Balls Find New Life 2Feb. 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 68 New Cases (33 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State) 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Feb. 20, 2021 4Maui Police Seek Help in Locating Endangered Person 5Informational Meeting on Upcountry Maui Axis Deer 6“Mask Up for Maui County” Program Aims to Boost Face Mask Use