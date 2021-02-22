A A A

A visitor from South Dakota was arrested on Maui over the weekend for alleged violation of rules and orders relating to travel quarantine.

Police say Corey Mathieu, 34, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, after arriving from Texas without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Mathieu was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. His bail was set at $2,000.