Maui Coronavirus Updates

Governor, First Lady, Cabinet and Staff Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

February 23, 2021, 8:02 AM HST
A
A
A

Governor David Ige receives a first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Pictured with Toni Floerke, R.N. from Project Vision Hawai‘i, DOH community team partner. PC: Office of the Governor

Governor David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige received their first COVID-19 vaccinations at Washington Place on Monday afternoon. They were joined by about 65 cabinet and staff members.

Gov. Ige has delayed his vaccination because of the shortage of vaccines arriving in Hawai‘i. “I felt there was an urgent need to get nursing home residents, our kupuna 75 years and older, healthcare professionals, teachers and other essential workers vaccinated first. I urge Hawai‘i residents to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and to continue wearing your mask, physically distancing and washing your hands often,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor, first lady, cabinet and staff received the Moderna vaccine and are scheduled for their second dose in late March.

The state Department of Health and its community partners administered the vaccinations which are covered by federal CARES Act funds.

Governor David Ige (left) with Libby Char, M.D., Department of Health Director (middle) and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige. PC: Office of the Governor
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1One Ton of Used Maui Tennis Balls Find New Life 2Feb. 22, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 52 New Cases (21 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i) 3South Dakota Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules Relating to Quarantine 4Tourism Report: Maui County Hotel Occupancy at 21.9% for January 2021 5Feb. 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 68 New Cases (33 O‘ahu, 28 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Out-of-State) 6American Hotel & Lodging Association Lauds CDC Vaccination Update Prioritizing Hotel Workers Under Phase 1C