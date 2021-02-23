A A A

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:09 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:41 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Recent ASCAT satellite passes confirm a large region of strong trades upstream of the state generating a long fetch that will be the impetus to the arrival of higher easterly swells. Strong trade winds will also build large wind-driven easterly seas. The combination of both heightened trade wind waves and east swells will translate to rough sea conditions and higher east-facing shoreline surf. Surf heights along eastern-facing shores will exceed surf advisory levels this week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect for most island's eastern exposures for the remainder of the week.

A couple of small, overlapping relatively longer period west to northwest swells will travel around the islands the next few days. The first of these swells has arrived and will level out through the day. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will move through during mid to late week. Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain well below HSA levels through Friday. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small into the weekend. A small bump in southern swell arriving later in the week will provide a slight increase to south-facing shoreline surf by Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. This becomes Glassy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.