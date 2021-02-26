A A A

Jim Goodfellow Sr. in 1929. Photo courtesy: Goodfellow Bros. Inc.

2021 marks a special time for Goodfellow Bros. as the fourth-generation family-owned business turns 100.

In celebration of a century in business, the heavy civil construction contractor is giving back to the communities it works in with a $50,000 grant to local charities.

Headquartered on Maui with regional offices in Kaua’i, Kona and O’ahu, Goodfellow Bros. employs nearly 500 people across the Hawaiian Islands. Companywide, there are 1,000 employees at offices in Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaiʻi.

PC: Goodfellow Bros. Inc. at the Kīhei High School construction site on Maui

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement and humbled by the fact that few family-owned businesses reach this major milestone,” said the company’s CEO, Chad Goodfellow. “We recognize that this landmark would never have been possible without the help of countless supporters along the way. We are exceedingly grateful to our employees, clients and our communities for their commitment and trust, and I am personally humbled to lead this talented team into our next 100 years.”

Chad Goodfellow

Founded in Wenatchee, WA by three Goodfellow brothers, Jack, Bert and Jim Sr., the fourth-generation, family-owned company has completed a myriad of projects throughout North America and abroad, building critical infrastructure and connecting communities over the past century.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Projects on Maui include: Central Maui Regional Sports Facility Phases 1-4, Kihei High School Phase I, Upcountry Skate Park, Taxiway at Kahului Airport, ConRAC Facility at Kahului Airport, Emergency Repair at Iao Stream Debris Basin Phase 2.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other projects around Hawaiʻi include: Infantry Platoon Battle Course in Pōhakuloa on Hawaiʻi Island, Ho‘opili Master-Planned Community on Oʻahu, Kawailoa Solar Energy Farm on Oʻahu, Chain of Craters Road in Puna on Hawaiʻi Island, Honokaa Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 on Hawaiʻi Island, Pono Kai Seawall Repair on Kauaʻi, North South Road Phase 1B on Oʻahu, Waimanalo Gulch Landfill in Koʻolina, Kapolei West Phase I Improvements on Oʻahu, Waianae Solar Energy Farm on Oʻahu, Hapuna Golf Course in Waimea, and Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway Widening on Hawaiʻi Island.

The company has completed a wide range of diverse and complex heavy-civil construction projects ranging from high-tech campuses in Silicon Valley and master-planned communities to wind farms, entertainment arenas and environmental restoration projects.

“The Kootenai Tribe of Idaho has been implementing large-scale river restoration since 2011 and Goodfellow Bros. has been our construction contractor of choice for all of our projects,” said Susan Ireland, Fish and Wildlife Department Director, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“They have played an integral role in helping our Tribe achieve success. Their expertise is so valuable, and they have a very special ability to connect with the people they work with, which stems from a company philosophy that encourages those connections. We have so much appreciation for their assistance in helping achieve restoration of habitats for unique and culturally significance species in our region,” said Ireland.

GBI’s range of projects include airports, bridges, reservoirs and dams, golf courses, harbors, highways, housing developments, marinas, parks, underground utilities construction services, wastewater treatment facilities, wind and solar farms, fisheries, wildlife habitats and more.

The company prides itself on a legacy rooted in the values of its forefathers of “trust, professionalism and high-quality work.”

“It is amazing that the values set by my great-grandfather and his brothers over a century ago still hold true today. These values are rooted in our commitment to our people, our clients, and our community,” said Goodfellow.

To celebrate the milestone the company is accepting applications for a $50,000 grant from charitable organizations located in the communities where the company operates—Hawaiʻi (Maui, Kauaʻi, Kona, Oʻahu), Washington (Wenatchee, Maple Valley), California (Oakland, Livermore, Folsom, Lodi), and Oregon (Portland). The deadline to submit is midnight PST on Sept. 30, 2021. To apply or learn more visit, https://goodfellowbros.com/grant-application/.

The company also launched a special centennial addition to its website, which features a virtual museum and centennial video.

Additionally, the company authored a book about its history and values, titled: Goodfellow: A Century of Grit, Grace and Goodwill. The keepsake book highlights the many stories and experiences that made the company what it is today.

GBI also designed a commemorative logo it will use throughout the year featuring the original dozer used in the company’s first-ever logo. It is surrounded by the text “celebrating a century of service,” which speaks to Goodfellow’s service-oriented mission and culture.