Crime Statistics
Maui Crime March 21-27, 2021: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts
A
A
A
Maui police responded to six burglaries, two vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 21 – 27, 2021.
The percentage of burglary cases decreased 40 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 50 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 30 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.
Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.
6 Burglaries
Haʻikū:
- Wednesday, March 24, 12:33 p.m.: 900 block of Kahealani St., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.
Kahului:
- Sunday, March 21, 3:46 p.m.: 500 block of Pōhai St., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.
- Monday, March 22, 2:59 p.m.: 1-100 W Kane St., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.
Kaunakakai:
- Thursday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.: 61 Ala Mālama Ave., Kaunakakai at Molokaʻi Fish and Dive. Non-residential, attempted burglary.
Kīhei:
- Sunday, March 21, 4:42 a.m.: 2349 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at ABC Stores. Non-residential, forced entry.
Pukalani:
- Wednesday, March 24, 11:55 p.m.: 100 block of Alalani St., Pukalani. Residential, unlawful entry.
2 Vehicle Thefts
Kīhei:
- Friday, March 26, 7:29 a.m.: Kenolio Rd. / Uwapo Road, Kīhei. Chevrolet, silver.
- Friday, March 26, 5:41 p.m.: 100 block of Manino Circle, Kīhei. Jeep, green.
7 Vehicle Break-ins
Haʻikū:
- Wednesday, March 24, 8:09 a.m.: 1500 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Dodge, silver.
Hoʻolehua:
- Monday, March 22, 9:49 a.m.: 1 Molokaʻi Airport Road, Hoʻolehua at Molokaʻi Airport. Chevrolet, white.
Kāʻanapali:
- Monday, March 22, 9:52 a.m.: 30 Halawai Drive, Kāʻanapali at Alamo Rent-A-Car. Polaris, blue.
Kahului:
- Tuesday, March 23, 1:05 p.m.: 400 block of Māʻalo St., Kahului. Honda, black.
- Friday, March 26, 4:19 a.m.: 200 block of Hāna Highway, Kahului. Volkswagen, black.
Kīhei:
- Friday, March 26, 1:41 a.m.: 500 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Polaris, black.
Wailuku:
- Monday, March 22, 8:21 a.m.: 221 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Honda, maroon.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Southwest Airlines Now Offering Pre-Cleared Arrival into Hawai‘i 2HTA Tracking Study: 78% Recommend Visiting Hawaiʻi Within Next Six Months 3March 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 71 Cases (45 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State) 4Maui Ocean Center Re-Opens Seascape Restaurant and Expands Park Hours 5March 29, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 103 Cases (52 O‘ahu, 36 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State) 6Mokulele Airlines Completes Maui Terminal Renovation; New Kahului-Hilo 4x Daily Route