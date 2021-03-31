A A A

Maui police responded to six burglaries, two vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 21 – 27, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 40 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 50 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 30 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, March 24, 12:33 p.m.: 900 block of Kahealani St., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Sunday, March 21, 3:46 p.m.: 500 block of Pōhai St., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Monday, March 22, 2:59 p.m.: 1-100 W Kane St., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kaunakakai:

Thursday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.: 61 Ala Mālama Ave., Kaunakakai at Molokaʻi Fish and Dive. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 21, 4:42 a.m.: 2349 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at ABC Stores. Non-residential, forced entry.

Pukalani:

Wednesday, March 24, 11:55 p.m.: 100 block of Alalani St., Pukalani. Residential, unlawful entry.

2 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei:

Friday, March 26, 7:29 a.m.: Kenolio Rd. / Uwapo Road, Kīhei. Chevrolet, silver.

Friday, March 26, 5:41 p.m.: 100 block of Manino Circle, Kīhei. Jeep, green.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, March 24, 8:09 a.m.: 1500 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Dodge, silver.

Hoʻolehua:

Monday, March 22, 9:49 a.m.: 1 Molokaʻi Airport Road, Hoʻolehua at Molokaʻi Airport. Chevrolet, white.

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, March 22, 9:52 a.m.: 30 Halawai Drive, Kāʻanapali at Alamo Rent-A-Car. Polaris, blue.

Kahului:

Tuesday, March 23, 1:05 p.m.: 400 block of Māʻalo St., Kahului. Honda, black.

Friday, March 26, 4:19 a.m.: 200 block of Hāna Highway, Kahului. Volkswagen, black.

Kīhei:

Friday, March 26, 1:41 a.m.: 500 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Polaris, black.

Wailuku: