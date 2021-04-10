Maui Coronavirus Updates

April 10, 2021, 9:54 AM HST
Governor David Ige. PC: (file Jan. 25, 2021) courtesy Office of Gov. David Ige.

Governor David Ige signed a 19th emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on Friday, which extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit.

The proclamation also allows for the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and instructional permits that expired/expired during the emergency period. This extension allows county driver’s licensing centers to recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic on availability of services.

In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.  This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

The 19th emergency proclamation can be found here.

