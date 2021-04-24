Kaiser Permanente mass vaccination clinic, Wailuku. (4.24.21) PC: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente mass vaccination clinic, Wailuku. (4.24.21) PC: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente administered more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event held today at their Wailuku Medical Office.

This was the second mass vaccination event held at the Wailuku facility for both Kaiser Permanente members and non-members.

The health care provider also recently held vaccination events in Lahaina on April 17, and is also administering shots at the Maui Lani Medical Office on most weekdays.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi has administered more than 100,000 doses of vaccines statewide and operates multiple vaccination sites around the state.

Eligible Kaiser Permanente members can schedule their vaccination appointment online at kp.org. Those not already registered on kp.org can do so by visiting kp.org/register. Non-members may also sign up for a vaccination appointment online by going to kp.org/covidvaccine.

Kaiser Permanente mass vaccination clinic, Wailuku. (4.24.21) PC: Kaiser Permanente

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through April 23, 2021, an estimated 1,118,905 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 132,711 pharmacy doses, 135,447 federal agency doses, and 850,747 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Maui, the DOH reports that 49 percent (64,682) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 30 percent (39,057) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 101,207 doses among a total population base of 167,488. *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 57 percent, followed by Maui at 49 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 47 percent, and Oʻahu at 44 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 47 percent followed by Oʻahu at 33 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 31 percent and Maui at 30 percent.