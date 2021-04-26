Maui News

Maui Police Seek Public Help in Ongoing-Death Investigation

April 26, 2021, 3:27 PM HST
* Updated April 26, 3:29 PM
5 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Maui Now

Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public regarding an on-going death investigation involving the passing of Julian Heyward III in August of 2020.

Officers responded to the case involving Heyward, who was found deceased on his Haʻikū property on Aug. 10, 2020 at about 6:36 p.m.

Police say that while the initial investigation revealed no signs of foul play, detectives are looking for anyone who may have any information directly related to Heyward’s death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Bigoss (808) 244-6313. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is encouraged to call Maui Crime Stoppers (808) 242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (5)
Trending Now
1Maui Obituaries: Week Ending April 25, 2021 2April 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 122 Cases (98 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State) 3First HUD 184 Mortgage Loan Prequalification Issued to a Farmer on Hawaiian Home Lands 416 New Members Join Maui Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team 5Maui Lane Closures: April 24-30 6Maui Police Seek Public Help in Ongoing-Death Investigation