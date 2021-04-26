Maui Now

Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public regarding an on-going death investigation involving the passing of Julian Heyward III in August of 2020.

Officers responded to the case involving Heyward, who was found deceased on his Haʻikū property on Aug. 10, 2020 at about 6:36 p.m.

Police say that while the initial investigation revealed no signs of foul play, detectives are looking for anyone who may have any information directly related to Heyward’s death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Bigoss (808) 244-6313. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is encouraged to call Maui Crime Stoppers (808) 242-6966.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.