Vaccine clinic. PC: Lennel Joy Alvarez

The state Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office hosts pop-up vaccination clinics at various locations across the island. National Guard, medics, and public health nurses go out to these locations to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can sign up at the links below, but the clinics also accept walk-ins. All are the Moderna vaccine, which is offered to individuals 18 years and older.

The Maui District Health Office is also hosting clinics at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 28 and 30, as well as May 7, 2021. After that, clinics are TBD.

There’s also a community pod clinic planned on May 1, at The Ritz Carlton Kapalua. Those interested in receiving a vaccine are encourage to pre-register and reserve an appointment at the link below. Walk-ins are welcome.