Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui District Health Office Hosts Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

April 28, 2021, 4:01 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Vaccine clinic. PC: Lennel Joy Alvarez

The state Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office hosts pop-up vaccination clinics at various locations across the island. National Guard, medics, and public health nurses go out to these locations to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can sign up at the links below, but the clinics also accept walk-ins. All are the Moderna vaccine, which is offered to individuals 18 years and older.

The Maui District Health Office is also hosting clinics at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 28 and 30, as well as May 7, 2021. After that, clinics are TBD.

There’s also a community pod clinic planned on May 1, at The Ritz Carlton Kapalua. Those interested in receiving a vaccine are encourage to pre-register and reserve an appointment at the link below. Walk-ins are welcome.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Resident Arrested at Kahului Airport for Alleged Quarantine Violation 2Hawai‘i Health Officials say Child’s Death Attributed to COVID-19 3Senate Majority Leader, J. Kalani English of Maui to Retire Due to “Long-Haul” COVID-19 Effects 4Maui Police Seek Public Help in Ongoing-Death Investigation 5100+ Citations Issued at Kehena Beach in Month-Long Enforcement 6Mayor Victorino to Pursue TAT Tax to Help Mitigate Tourism Impacts to Maui County