Maui District Health Office Hosts Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics
The state Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office hosts pop-up vaccination clinics at various locations across the island. National Guard, medics, and public health nurses go out to these locations to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents can sign up at the links below, but the clinics also accept walk-ins. All are the Moderna vaccine, which is offered to individuals 18 years and older.
- Friday, April 30 Andaz 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, May 1, Binhi at Ani COVID Moderna Vaccination Clinic, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday, May 3 Fairmont Kea Lani 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 4 Papakea 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 12-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 4 St. Theresa Church (Kīhei) 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 3:30-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 5 Kīhei Kalama Village 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, May 7 Queen Ka’ahumanu Center 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday, May 10 Hāliʻimaile General Store 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Friday, May 14 Montage 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday, May 20 Maui Brewing 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9-11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 22, Old Lahaina Center 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 25, Maui Marketplace 2nd dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Maui District Health Office is also hosting clinics at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 28 and 30, as well as May 7, 2021. After that, clinics are TBD.
There’s also a community pod clinic planned on May 1, at The Ritz Carlton Kapalua. Those interested in receiving a vaccine are encourage to pre-register and reserve an appointment at the link below. Walk-ins are welcome.
- Saturday, May 1 The Ritz Carlton (Community Pod) 1st dose Moderna Clinic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.