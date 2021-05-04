Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center opened the registration for its classes and workshops in May 2021. Classes and workshops offered at the visual center vary with offerings for all age groups.

Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Adult Classes & Workshops

Mother’s Day Wreath Making Workshop with Rose Bailey

Wednesday, May 5, 1 – 4 p.m.

Create a special holiday wreath that showcases the beauty of the native plants and flowers that surround us. We’ll supply all the materials you’ll need to make this special seasonal project. Please be sure to bring a pair of scissors. Click here to register.

Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Begining Jewelry with Roberta Ann Weisenburg

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesdays May 5 – June 9, 5-8 p.m.

Create your own wearable works of art, including pendants, bracelets, earrings and/or rings. This class teaches fundamental fabrication techniques using wire and sheet metals; students will cut, drill, saw, file, stamp, solder, pierce metal, learn polishing techniques and bezel set a stone. Note: Shell jewelry will not be specifically addressed. Students will be working in brass and copper; small amounts of sterling silver are available. Additional metal is available for purchase. Click here to register.

Lei Making Workshop: Lei Po’o Wili Style

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday, May 7, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Spend the afternoon learning to make lei and you’ll walk away with a beautiful handmade lei to wear or share with someone special. Rose will teach the wili style lei po‘o (head lei).

Please be sure to bring a pair of scissors.

Rose will supply all the flowers and greens you’ll need, but you are encouraged to bring anything from your yard that you’d like to try out in a lei. Click here to register.

Next Level Intermediate Jewelry with Roberta Ann Weisenburg

Mondays, May 10-31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The course will take the basic skills of soldering, sawing and filing to the next level. Students may work on their own project or the guided hollow ring project. In the hollow ring project, students will fabricate a stunning three-dimensional ring, building their design from sheet metal and creating a hollow form. Participants will also have the option to add a gemstone. Use of copper metal sheet is included in the cost of the class, but if you’d like to work with argentium or sterling silver, we recommend you purchase this on your own in advance of class. Click here to register.

Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Lei Making Workshop: Lei Kui with Rose Bailey

Monday, May 17, 1-3 p.m.

Spend the afternoon learning to make lei and you’ll walk away with a beautiful handmade lei to wear or share with someone special. Rose will teach the basics of how to string a lei.

Please be sure to bring a pair of scissors.

Rose will supply all the flowers and greens you’ll need, but you are encouraged to bring anything from your yard that you’d like to try out in a lei. Click here to register.

Forged Ring Workshop with Roberta Ann Weisenburg

Thursday, May 13, 1-4 p.m.

Ring forging is a type of traditional jewelry making where the metal is heated up and hammered until it forms the desired shape and size of a ring. Using heavy gauge Sterling Silver wire, students will form, solder, forge, file and finish/ polish a ring. Click here to register.

Keiki & Young Adult Classes

Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Summer Camp Kaluanui

Ages 6-10

Monday through Friday, May 31-July 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Weekly Enrollment

Camp Kaluanui offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active and develop individual self-expression and creativity—while having fun at the same time! Campers paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Each week offers a new theme, new hands-on projects and a variety of art materials to explore! Summer Camp Kaluanui culminates in a gallery exhibition and opening celebration of keiki artists and their incredible artwork! Sign up here.

HuiKids Online Art Lessons

Free weekly video arts lessons.

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center is thrilled to share a new way for kids to learn and practice art at home—or wherever you are! Hui Teaching Artists have created many exciting lessons and arts experiences for kids.

Through this online series, kids will enjoy: short lessons in art basics (ie. line, shape, color), projects that expand on visual art basics, Hui gallery and grounds tours, live art classes and more. View lessons here.

Hui Happenings

Call for 2022 Solo Exhibition Proposals

Deadline: Friday, June 11

This exhibition challenges emerging and established artists to exhibit a complete body of work. The Solo Artist Exhibition is one of the only exhibitions in the state of Hawai‘i that provides the unique opportunity for artists to be personally involved in all facets of exhibition planning and installation. Visit our website for the Solo Show Application & Guidelines! Learn more about the solo exhibition here.

Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Heart of the Hui: Student & Faculty Showcase

Now through May 21

Join us in celebrating the students, open studio users, and faculty of Hui No‘eau! Juried by Hui teaching artists, this exhibition showcases artwork created in and inspired by classes and workshops from the past two years. Heart of the Hui celebrates the importance of art education at the Hui—a space that encourages learning, creativity and experimentation! View exhibition virtually here.

Call to Artists: ‘Apo A No‘eau: A Celebration of Hawaiian Craftsmanship

Receiving Day: Tuesday, May 25 / 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Juror: Denby Freeland

‘Apo A No‘eau (grasp until mastery) is an exhibition honoring the hana no‘eau (arts) of Hawai’i. Artwork should feature or draw inspiration from traditional Hawaiian handmade forms such as lauhala, kapa, wood working, feather work, ‘ohe kapala, or any other aspects of Hawaiian material culture. A celebration of craftsmanship and culture, this exhibition will showcase a combination of invitational and juried works in all media.



The theme of this exhibition is based on a vision born in the dreams of kumu hula Devin Kamealoha Forrest who composed the words: “Nalu a ulu kau, ʻapo a noʻeau” (Meditate until inspiration hits, then grasp the knowledge until mastery). We hope this theme provides inspiration to explore and honor the many handmade forms of Hawai‘i. View prospectus & learn more here.

Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Rose River Memorial Project

May 15-Sept. 4

The traveling art installation project commemorating the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to COVID-19 is making its way to the Hui Noʻeau. Last year artist Marcos Lutyens had an idea for a tribute to victims of the pandemic in the form of red felt roses. The result was the Rose River Memorial. The art installation will be shown at the Hui with over 500 felt roses made by Maui community members and will be on display from May 15th to September 4th, 2021. Ultimately the roses made for the Hui’s installation will be gathered and mailed to be included in the large exhibit in Washington D.C. in 2022. Learn more about the Rose River Memorial here.