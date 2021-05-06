Ocean rescue. File image by Wendy Osher.

A 56 year old California man was pulled unresponsive from South Maui waters today.

First responders were called to the scene at around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, for a report of a missing paddle boarder. An unattended paddle board was also found in the area just offshore of Kalepolepo Beach Park.

Personnel commenced a search via land, with the Maui Fire Department’s Jet Ski 6, Jet Ski 6b, and the US Coast Guard searching the water by sea.

The Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter was dispatched to conduct a search by air; and shortly after arriving on scene, personnel aboard Air 1 spotted the victim floating face down approximately 100 yards offshore of a condominium just south of the area.

Personnel with Jet Ski 6 brought the man to shore where Medics pronounced the victim dead. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Officials with the MFD day ocean conditions were calm at the time of the incident.