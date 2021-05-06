Maui News

Missing Paddle Boarder Found Unresponsive in South Maui

May 6, 2021, 3:15 PM HST
4 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Ocean rescue. File image by Wendy Osher.

A 56 year old California man was pulled unresponsive from South Maui waters today.

First responders were called to the scene at around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, for a report of a missing paddle boarder. An unattended paddle board was also found in the area just offshore of Kalepolepo Beach Park.

Personnel commenced a search via land, with the Maui Fire Department’s Jet Ski 6, Jet Ski 6b, and the US Coast Guard searching the water by sea.

The Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter was dispatched to conduct a search by air; and shortly after arriving on scene, personnel aboard Air 1 spotted the victim floating face down approximately 100 yards offshore of a condominium just south of the area.

Personnel with Jet Ski 6 brought the man to shore where Medics pronounced the victim dead. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Officials with the MFD day ocean conditions were calm at the time of the incident.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (4)
Trending Now
1Waiehu Crash Claims Life of Wailuku Woman; Driver Arrested 2Maui Post-Arrival COVID-19 Testing Soft Launch Begins at Kahului Airport 3Maui Flood Advisory Until 7:30 p.m. 4Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 7-Count Indictment Alleging Public Corruption 5Flash Flood Watch From Thursday Night to Late Friday for Hawaiian Islands 6Recalled: 15 oz. cans of S&W Organic Black Beans; and O Organic Brand Black Beans and Chili Beans