Maui Vaccine Clinics on May 14, 15, 18; Pfizer Vaccine Available for Anyone 12 or Older

May 12, 2021, 2:07 PM HST
Minit Medical Urgent Care will administer vaccines in clinics on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday at locations in Upcountry and West Maui. Anyone 12 or older will be accepted. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult or have a signed consent form by a parent or legal guardian.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. PC: Maui Health

“I urge everyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release today.

Clinics will be held:

  • Friday, May 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., at King Kekaulike High School at 121 Kula Highway in Pukalani. Pfizer vaccine will be administered for those 12 years old and older. The general public is welcome; no walk-ups.
  • Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Lahaina Civic Center at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway. Moderna vaccine and Pfizer (12 years and older) will be administered.
  • Tuesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Seabury Hall (enter from Meha Road and park in gym parking lot) in Makawao. Pfizer vaccine will be administered for those 12 years and older. The general public is welcome; no walk-ups.

Confirmed appointments are required. To register for an appointment, go to minitmed.com.

For more information, call Minit Medical at 808-667-6161.

For more vaccine options, visit www.mauinuistrong.info, a website launched by the Office of the Mayor. It has links to vaccination providers, booking websites and phone numbers for more information.

