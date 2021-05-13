West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Surface high pressure far north of the island chain will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds through this weekend. Low clouds and passing trade showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, while brief showers are possible over some leeward sections.

Discussion

A 1031 mb surface high is centered near 39N 150W, or slightly more than 1300 miles north-northeast of Honolulu, early this morning. A surface ridge extends southwest from this high through a point about 830 miles north of Kauai. The tight pressure gradient south of these features is maintaining moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the vicinity of the island chain.

Aloft, an upper-level low trough is evident in water vapor imagery northeast of the islands. At the same time, a weak short wave trough is moving down across the islands. The low-level trade wind flow is currently transporting scattered to broken low clouds with embedded scattered showers into windward sides of the islands based on satellite imagery and radar reflectivity data. In addition, the trades are strong enough to transport a few brief showers over to the leeward sections of some of the smaller islands.

The forecast models indicate surface high pressure will remain in place far north of the state through this weekend. As a result, expect the moderate to locally breezy trade winds to persist. The forecast models also indicate the upper-level low and trough will stall later today, and remain northeast of the islands into Sunday. By early next week, the upper-level low will likely lift out to the northeast away from the region.

The relatively close proximity of the upper low and trough to the state may provide some enhancement to low clouds and trade showers into this weekend. However, the models are showing a decrease in the low-level moisture sources upstream of the state later this week. If so, this would potentially limit the actual cloud cover and precipitation as we head into the weekend. Another short wave swinging down across the area late this weekend. This could help to enhance shower activity if there is sufficient moisture coinciding with the arrival of this feature. The current forecast depicts a typical trade wind weather pattern this weekend unless we see evidence that there will actually be increased shower activity.

Aviation

High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through tonight. Passing showers may bring brief MVFR cigs/vsbys to windward areas, primarily during the early morning and overnight hours. Otherwise VFR conditions should prevail statewide.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscuration over windward sections of the Big Island. Conditions should improve later this morning.

Marine

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the windier waters around Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon, thanks to persistent high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands. Surf will remain up along south facing shores as a series of overlapping small, long period swells originating from the southern hemisphere pass by. Eastern shores will experience small swell and choppy wind wave conditions due to persistent moderate to fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain low as a northwest swell fades.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.