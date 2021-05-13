Maui News

WATCH: Medical Minute Sheds Light on Long-Haul COVID-19 Symptoms

May 13, 2021
* Updated May 13, 10:08 PM
Doctor Michael Shea, chief medical director and critical care physician at Maui Health shares an important message about long-haul COVID symptoms and complications.

“While it is true that most people get better within weeks of contracting COVID-19, there is growing evidence that some people experience uncomfortable long-term symptoms – even after they have seemed to have recovered,” said Dr. Shea. “Symptoms that can last for weeks, months or even longer than after the initial COVID-19 infection.”

Common symptoms of long-haul COVID-19 can include:

  • Fatigue
  • Shortness of breath
  • Cough
  • Joint and chest pain
  • Brain fog
  • Headache
  • Intermittent fever
  • Racing heartbeat

Less common serious long-term complications:

  • Inflammation of the heart
  • Persistent lung issues
  • Rash and hair loss
  • Memory problems
  • Anxiety
  • Mood changes
“The important takeaway is that COVID can be dangerous to anyone, not just those who are older or have existing health issues. Long-haul COVID is real and is another important reason to continue COVID precautions and seriously consider getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Shea.

For more Medical Minute resources from Maui Health, see here.

