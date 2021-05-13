Doctor Michael Shea, chief medical director and critical care physician at Maui Health shares an important message about long-haul COVID symptoms and complications.

“While it is true that most people get better within weeks of contracting COVID-19, there is growing evidence that some people experience uncomfortable long-term symptoms – even after they have seemed to have recovered,” said Dr. Shea. “Symptoms that can last for weeks, months or even longer than after the initial COVID-19 infection.”

SPONSORED VIDEO:

Common symptoms of long-haul COVID-19 can include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Cough

Joint and chest pain

Brain fog

Headache

Intermittent fever

Racing heartbeat

Less common serious long-term complications:

Inflammation of the heart

Persistent lung issues

Rash and hair loss

Memory problems

Anxiety

Mood changes

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The important takeaway is that COVID can be dangerous to anyone, not just those who are older or have existing health issues. Long-haul COVID is real and is another important reason to continue COVID precautions and seriously consider getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Shea.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more Medical Minute resources from Maui Health, see here.