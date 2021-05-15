Maui Coronavirus Updates
Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 12+, May 19 at Maui High School
Mauliola Pharmacy will be conducting a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, May 19 from 4-8 p.m. in the Maui High School student parking lot.
The clinic is open to the community for ages 12 and up. Minors will need parental consent. Those who attend the drive-through clinic will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit; walk-ups, however, are welcome.
Pre-registration is available online at these links:
- Student (12-17) Registration/Consent Form – https://form.jotform.com/211341669195156
- Adult (18+) Registration Consent Form – https://form.jotform.com/211340592458152
Questions can be directed to Mauliola Pharmacy at 808-446-3348.
