Kaiser Permanente nurses, staff and physicians vaccinated students at Kailua High School and Roosevelt High School on Thursday, May 13, 2021. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii (5.13.21)

Mauliola Pharmacy will be conducting a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, May 19 from 4-8 p.m. in the Maui High School student parking lot.

The clinic is open to the community for ages 12 and up. Minors will need parental consent. Those who attend the drive-through clinic will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit; walk-ups, however, are welcome.

Pre-registration is available online at these links:

Student (12-17) Registration/Consent Form – https://form.jotform.com/211341669195156

Adult (18+) Registration Consent Form – https://form.jotform.com/211340592458152

Questions can be directed to Mauliola Pharmacy at 808-446-3348.