Water Shutdown Affecting Wailuku, May 15
MIRA Image Construction will perform work on the County’s water system on Saturday, May 15, 2021. A portion of homes in the Wailuku area will have their water shut off from approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.
The shutdown will affect all water services on Main Street, from High Street to Market Street, and on Church Street, from Wells Street to Vineyard Street. DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.
To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.
