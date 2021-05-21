Post-arrival testing begins for trans-Pacific arrivals at Kahului Airport. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui issued a reminder to trans-Pacific travelers to Maui, saying that although fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from Maui County’s post-arrival testing requirement, they are required to provide documentation as proof.

That documentation is either an original CDC vaccination card or a certificate of vaccination downloaded from the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System.

“We remind trans-Pacific travelers that they need to provide proper documentation to be exempted from the post-arrival test,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need an original CDC vaccination card or a certificate of vaccination from the CDC. We are not accepting copies or photos of vaccination cards.”

A fully vaccinated traveler has received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and at least 14 days have passed since the final dose.

“We’re working hard to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors, and proper documentation ensures the integrity of our post-arrival testing program,” Mayor Victorino said.

From May 4 through May 19, 40,727 travelers underwent post-arrival testing at Kahului Airport. Of those, there were 17 positive antigen test results. Confirmatory tests were administered to those travelers, and that testing yielded two positive test results, which county officials say were addressed immediately by the Maui District Health Office of the state Department of Health.

A little more than 30 percent of total screen travelers (58,047) were documented as fully vaccinated and were exempt from the post-arrival testing requirement.