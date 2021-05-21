Maui Coronavirus Updates

Proof of Vaccination Required for Exemption from Post-Arrival Testing

May 21, 2021, 5:12 AM HST
7 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Post-arrival testing begins for trans-Pacific arrivals at Kahului Airport. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui issued a reminder to trans-Pacific travelers to Maui, saying that although fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from Maui County’s post-arrival testing requirement, they are required to provide documentation as proof.

That documentation is either an original CDC vaccination card or a certificate of vaccination downloaded from the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System.

“We remind trans-Pacific travelers that they need to provide proper documentation to be exempted from the post-arrival test,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need an original CDC vaccination card or a certificate of vaccination from the CDC. We are not accepting copies or photos of vaccination cards.”

A fully vaccinated traveler has received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and at least 14 days have passed since the final dose.

“We’re working hard to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors, and proper documentation ensures the integrity of our post-arrival testing program,” Mayor Victorino said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

From May 4 through May 19, 40,727 travelers underwent post-arrival testing at Kahului Airport. Of those, there were 17 positive antigen test results. Confirmatory tests were administered to those travelers, and that testing yielded two positive test results, which county officials say were addressed immediately by the Maui District Health Office of the state Department of Health.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A little more than 30 percent of total screen travelers (58,047) were documented as fully vaccinated and were exempt from the post-arrival testing requirement.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (7)
Trending Now
1BREAKING: 98th Maui Fair in 2021 Canceled Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns 2Maui Police Department to Continue Mask Mandate Enforcement 3Witness to Aftermath of Mother Seal Attack Describes Harrowing Injuries to Snorkeler 4May 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 73 Cases (58 Confirmed, 15 Probable) 5May 20, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 80 Cases (59 Confirmed, 21 Probable) 62-5 Tropical Cyclones Predicted in 2021 Central Pacific Hurricane Season Outlook