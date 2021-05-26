Sobriety checkpoint, Maui. File photo.

In addition to this weekend Memorial Day Drive Sober campaign, the Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be stepping up enforcement in checking for proper seatbelt usage all next week as part of the Click It or Ticket- National Seatbelt Awareness Campaign.

The Maui County Police Department, collaborating with law enforcement nationwide and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to address the lack of proper seatbelt use as well as child safety seats.

“The public can expect saturation patrols where there is a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement to address proper seatbelt usage for drivers and passengers as well as child passenger restraint use,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the MPD Traffic Division.

The Click It Or Ticket campaign officially starts on Monday May 31, and continues through June 6, 2021. Motorist can also expect to see patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

So far this year, the Maui Police Department have issued 769 seatbelt citations, and 49 child passenger restraint citations. This is compared to 534 seatbelt citations, and 56 child passenger restraint citations issued at the same time last year.

“We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the smart decision to put your phone down, and buckle up while driving. Please help to put an end to senseless and preventable injuries that have occurred on our roadways. Ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is properly wearing a seatbelt and children are restrained in a car safety seat will prevent injuries and death,” said Lt. Hankins.