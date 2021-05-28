File photo. Pre-Lester rain, 9.2.16 Kahului, Maui.

Hawai‘i Gas, the state’s only gas utility, reminds residents to plan early and prepare now in order to ensure safety and resiliency during a storm or severe weather event. Their tips come ahead of hurricane season in Hawaiʻi, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

The company provided the following tips on storm preparation and resilience: