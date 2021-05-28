Hurricane Tracker
Hawai'i Gas Reminds Community to Prepare for Hurricane Season
Hawai‘i Gas, the state’s only gas utility, reminds residents to plan early and prepare now in order to ensure safety and resiliency during a storm or severe weather event. Their tips come ahead of hurricane season in Hawaiʻi, which runs from June 1 through November 30.
The company provided the following tips on storm preparation and resilience:
- Check portable propane tanks (20 pounds) and gas grills. Replace gas grill hoses if needed. Fill your portable tank and always keep them upright. Never store tanks in an enclosed area like a garage or shed. When not in use, keep tanks away from heat sources such as stoves and grills, and away from electrical outlets or other sources of ignition. Consider anchoring or bracing your tank to help prevent it from moving, sliding or falling over during severe weather.
- Hawai‘i Gas customers with installed propane tanks and cylinders should monitor their gas levels. If your tank level is low (less than 30%) or you have recently switched to your back-up cylinder, please contact your local Hawai‘i Gas office to schedule a delivery.
- Maui: (808) 877-6557
- Moloka‘i: (808) 877-6557
- Lāna‘i: (808) 877-6557
- Ensure that your gas pipes and equipment are in good condition now so that your home or business is ready for severe weather. Refresh your awareness of common signs of potential gas leak via our website. If you suspect a leak, turn off the gas, leave the area, and call 911 or Hawai‘i Gas’ Emergency Line at (808) 526-0066.
- During a storm, keep your gas on unless otherwise directed by emergency management officials. In the event of a power outage, you may still be able to use gas energy to heat water and cook food.
- Know how to use your gas appliances in the event of a power outage. Your gas appliances may still work without electricity. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations to use your appliance or contact your local Hawai‘i Gas office for information.
- Consider purchasing a backup generator that runs on propane or natural gas. If the power goes out, a backup generator can supply electricity for lighting, refrigeration, and other needs.
