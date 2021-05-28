File photo: September 2020. Capacity limited to 50% at Dabooze Bar in Wailuku due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cammy Clark

The governor has denied Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to increase occupancy limits at bars and restaurants as part of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions on business establishments, according to an update provided by the mayor.

Mayor Victorino had proposed to increase occupancy from the current 50% occupancy, to 75% for restaurants and bars. The proposed occupancy limits would have affected bars and restaurants only; not hotel occupancy.

According to the mayor, Governor David Ige “prefers a statewide approach to occupancy rules and wants to wait until the State of Hawaiʻi has vaccinated at least 60% of residents before allowing higher occupancy.”

“We were responding to reasonable requests from our business community to ease restrictions in light of declining COVID-19 case counts,” said Mayor Victorino, “However, I understand Gov. Ige’s reasoning. I urge everyone to get vaccinated, so we can get on the road to recovery and herd immunity.”