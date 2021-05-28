Ige Denies Victorino’s Proposal to Increase Occupancy Limits at Bars and Restaurants
The governor has denied Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to increase occupancy limits at bars and restaurants as part of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions on business establishments, according to an update provided by the mayor.
Mayor Victorino had proposed to increase occupancy from the current 50% occupancy, to 75% for restaurants and bars. The proposed occupancy limits would have affected bars and restaurants only; not hotel occupancy.
According to the mayor, Governor David Ige “prefers a statewide approach to occupancy rules and wants to wait until the State of Hawaiʻi has vaccinated at least 60% of residents before allowing higher occupancy.”
“We were responding to reasonable requests from our business community to ease restrictions in light of declining COVID-19 case counts,” said Mayor Victorino, “However, I understand Gov. Ige’s reasoning. I urge everyone to get vaccinated, so we can get on the road to recovery and herd immunity.”