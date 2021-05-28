Kaunoa Senior Services Center in Spreckelsville. PC: File image via County of Maui, Office of Council Services.

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels Program is seeking volunteers to help deliver fresh meals to the homes of qualified seniors from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Candidates must be able to lift at least 20 pounds and have a valid driver’s license as well as a reliable car with current registration, insurance and safety check. Training and delivery supplies are provided. Qualified volunteers are also eligible to receive partial mileage reimbursement.

Kaunoa’s Meals of Wheels Program provides support to persons 60 years old and older who are homebound and unable to manage their own meal preparation.

To help support Maui County’s kūpuna, call Kaunoa Senior Services at 270-7321.