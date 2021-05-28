Maui Activities

Volunteers Sought for Meals on Wheels Program

By JD Pells
 May 28, 2021, 2:11 PM HST
* Updated May 27, 10:48 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Kaunoa Senior Services Center in Spreckelsville. PC: File image via County of Maui, Office of Council Services.

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels Program is seeking volunteers to help deliver fresh meals to the homes of qualified seniors from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Candidates must be able to lift at least 20 pounds and have a valid driver’s license as well as a reliable car with current registration, insurance and safety check. Training and delivery supplies are provided. Qualified volunteers are also eligible to receive partial mileage reimbursement.

Kaunoa’s Meals of Wheels Program provides support to persons 60 years old and older who are homebound and unable to manage their own meal preparation.

To help support Maui County’s kūpuna, call Kaunoa Senior Services at 270-7321.

 JD Pells

Read Full Bio
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Navy Comments on “Russian Hydrographic Vessel” Off Hawaiian Islands 2Letters: Topics Include Solar Farm, Vaccines, Masks, Naked Men, Tourist Wrath & Maui Skulduggery 3Hawaiian Airlines Ends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian Service 4Hawai‘i Rental Car Shortage Prompts Tourism Industry Advice to Travelers 5Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation Volunteers to Return to New York 6Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Invites Guests Who “Give Back” to “Come Back”