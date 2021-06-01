Maui News
Wailuku, Waiale Road Paving Project Notice, Saturday, June 5
The County of Maui, Department of Public Works, Highways Division, will be doing a pavement preservation project on Waiʻale Road from Kaohu Street to Waiinu Road in Wailuku on Saturday June 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Access will be limited within work zone during these times. Residents within the work zone please park outside of the designated work zone.
Affected residents are asked to shut off all road side irrigation systems, and re-schedule any home appointments or maintenance that may need any direct vehicle access to homes. Motorists are asked to be attentive to all traffic control devices and personnel.
