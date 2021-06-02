Sobriety checkpoint, Maui. File photo: Maui Now

The Maui Police Department arrested 10 individuals for impaired driving during enforcement campaigns conducted during the 2021 Graduation and Memorial Day weekend.

The MPD Traffic Division DUI Task Force conducted six separate impaired driving checkpoints and screened 631 vehicles.

To date, the Maui Police Department made 251 impaired driving arrests in Calendar Year 2021 compared to 205 at the same time last year. This represents a 22% increase from the same time last year.

Lieutenant William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division said, “The public can expect the impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols to continue throughout the weekend as well as the remainder of this year. We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways.”

“The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. When you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested,” police said in a press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is asked to help by calling the Maui Police Department to report incidents of suspected drunk driving. “You could help save a life… Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring,” police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There was a fatality reported on Maui County roads over the Memorial Weekend. Police have said it appears that speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelts were all factors in the crash; however, final determination will be made by Vehicle Homicide Investigators via toxicology report.