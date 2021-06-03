A California woman was arrested on Maui on Wednesday, June 2, for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Upon arrival from San Jose, police say 45-year-old Denora Montalvan did not have a pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Montalvan was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. She remained in police custody at last report with bail set at $2,000.