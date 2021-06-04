Rashad Washington. PC: Maui Police Department

Update:

A police investigation into the location of 29-year-old Rashad Washington has found that he appears to have boarded his flight from Maui to Los Angeles on May 30, 2021, then a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix on May 31, 2021. Police continue to investigate and confirm this information to provide relevant information to the family and local law enforcement in the Phoenix area.

Maui police thanked the public who called in to provide information and tips.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Rashad Washington, 29, who was reported missing on June 3, 2021, after failing to arrive in Arizona from Maui.

Washington was scheduled to depart Maui on May 30, 2021, at about 2:50 p.m. on American Airlines. Police say he was last seen in the TSA checkpoint line at the airport around lunchtime on May 30, 2021.

Washington did not arrive in Arizona as scheduled, and it is unknown if he boarded his flight from Maui to Los Angeles. Checks with airport/airline officials are still ongoing at this time.

While visiting Maui, Washington may have been staying at hostels or Air-BNB-type accommodations.

Washington is described as 5-foot-7, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a tattoo across his chest and the name “Tyra” tattooed on his neck.

Police say Washington may be at risk, and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report # 21-019431.