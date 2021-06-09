Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:17 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:21 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:15 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:47 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:21 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through Thursday, then trend down Friday through the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat levels through the remainder of the week, with the exception being along the typical areas exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in. There is a chance for a small, low- to medium-period, north-northeast swell early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the rest of the week with mainly background southerly swells rolling through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.