Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 09, 2021

June 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:17 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:21 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:15 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:47 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through Thursday, then trend down Friday through the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat levels through the remainder of the week, with the exception being along the typical areas exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in. There is a chance for a small, low- to medium-period, north-northeast swell early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the rest of the week with mainly background southerly swells rolling through. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Lunar Eclipse Helps Locate 3 Near-Earth Asteroids  2Maui Home Prices Soar Over Historic $1 Million Mark in May, Up 30% from Year Ago  3BREAKING: Butane Honey Oil Lab on Maui Dismantled by DEA Clandestine Laboratory Team  4Restaurants Can Increase Capacity When Hawai‘i Vaccine Rate Reaches 60%  5First Mahi Pono Watermelon Harvest To Benefit Imua Family Services  6Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions to be Lifted June 15; All Travel Restrictions to End at 70% Vaccination Rate