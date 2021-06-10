Maui Now graphic.

A portion of homes and businesses in the Kahana area will have their water shut off from approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 17.

The shutdown is the result of work on the County’s water system, being conducted by Truth Excavation and Maryl Group Construction.

The shutdown will affect water services on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, from Pōhaku Park to Hoʻohui Road, and on Hoʻohui Road, from Honoapiʻilani Highway to Lower Honoapiʻilani Road. DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

Department officials apologized for any inconvenience in advance.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24‐hour hotline at 808-w270‐7633.